Maximum enforcement in effect for illegal parking along Tahoe’s East Shore

FILE — Nevada Highway Patrol wrote more than 60 citations for illegally parked cars in approximately two hours on State Route 28 in May of 2020.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Nevada Highway Patrol is stepping up enforcement on illegal parking along State Route 28 on the East Shore of Lake Tahoe.

NHP said this weekend that maximum enforcement is in effect for the SR-28 corridor between Incline Village and U.S. Highway 50. Citations will be issued at the maximum amount and vehicles will be towed.

“Every single day, we’re receiving 911 calls due to the gridlock and illegally parked vehicles blocking travel lanes on SR-28,” said NHP in a press release. “When you park in no parking areas or over the solid white lane line (aka the fog line), you create serious congestion and jeopardize the safety of passing motorists, cyclists, recreating pedestrians, small children and animals. Lately, this has also led to road rage and brandishing calls.”

Throughout the summer, NHP troopers and Nevada State Parks have been issuing citations as a deterrent, including writing hundreds of tickets on the Fourth of July weekend, but the problem persists. Earlier in the year, NHP wrote 67 citations in two hours.

“For some visitors, the cost of the citation was just factored in as part of the trip,” NHP said.

NHP recommends that visitors arrive early and park legally so your car is there when you return from a day at the lake.

The cost of a citation for parking in “no parking” areas or over the fog line is $305, which does not include getting your car back.

Foot traffic into Sand Harbor State Park is still prohibited through the East Shore Trail, which will be temporarily closed this week.

