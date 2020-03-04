McClintock, Kennedy look to advance to general election for District 4 seat in Congress

As votes continue to be tallied in the race for California’s 4th congressional district, it appears Republican incumbent Tom McClintock is headed toward a win in Tuesday’s primary election, and will face Democratic candidate Brynne Kennedy in November’s general election.

With 41% of precincts reporting as of 11:33 p.m. Tuesday, McClintock, 63, is leading Tuesday’s primary election, having garnered 88,056 votes, thus far; while Kennedy, 35, has pulled in 56,877 votes.

Republican Julianne Benzel is third with 6,331 votes, while Republicans Jamie Byers and Jacob Thomas, along with independent Robert Lawton, each have fewer than 3,000 votes.

McClintock, who won his seat in 2008, has long been an advocate for lower taxes and minimal government regulations, in what he sees as efforts to boost the economy.

According to McClintock, tax cuts are producing bigger paychecks, better jobs, and “long overdue bonuses and raises for American families.”

“I want to continue that progress,” he said.

McClintock holds a firm stance against illegal immigration, and opposes proposals to decriminalize illegal immigration or cease deportations.

“Nations that cannot enforce their borders simply aren’t around very long,” he said. “This election will decide if that is to be America’s fate.”

Kennedy is the founder of Topia, a software company that allows businesses to deploy, manage, and engage employees anywhere in the world, and said she views health care costs, wildfire management, job creation, and bringing more federal tax dollars to the district as paramount issues.

“I decided to run to solve problems for our community,” said Kennedy, of Roseville. “I’ve spent much of the last 15 years working in the private sector, so I come to politics as an outsider and with a different perspective than career politicians.”

If elected, Kennedy said she would focus on bringing more funding to the district and creating a more efficient government. Another key issue Kennedy said she’ll work to tackle is partisanship.

“Our community is tired of Washington partisan politics,” said Kennedy. “I constantly hear from people, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats or non-party preference voters, that people are really fed up with the toxicity, and with the corruption, the special interests, and the partisanship that exists today.”