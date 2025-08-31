Meadow restoration, hazardous fuels reduction underway in Mayála Wàťa on the West Shore
MEEKS BAY, Calif. — Mechanical treatments to remove encroaching conifer trees from meadow habitat and remove hazardous fuels are underway in Mayála Wàťa (Meeks Meadow) on the west side of Lake Tahoe. The Washoe Environmental Protection Department and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit urge visitors to Meeks Meadow Trail to avoid entering thinning areas on the south side of the meadow.
For public safety, access to some areas may be temporarily disrupted when work is taking place. The public should be aware of project activity and keep a safe distance from equipment.
Thinning on the 283-acre project began on the south side of the meadow in early August 2025 and will move to the north side of the meadow later this fall. Work is expected to continue through the end of October.
The Mayála Wàťa Restoration Project is a collaborative effort by the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, the California Tahoe Conservancy and the USDA Forest Service.
