Measure E: proposed tax increase for Truckee’s essential services

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Measure E, officially called the 2024 Truckee Transactions and Use Tax Ordinance, was proposed by Vice Mayor Zabriskie during a Town Council meeting on June 25, 2024. It received support from Council Member Romack and Mayor Polivy, while Council Member Henderson was absent during the vote.

Key Details of the Measure

This ordinance will apply to the incorporated area of Truckee. If voters approve it in the Nov. 2024 election, it will take effect on Apr. 1, 2025. The measure aims to introduce a 0.5% retail transactions and use tax to fund essential services, such as maintaining public spaces, protecting the environment, preparing for wildfires, and expanding transit services.

The tax structure includes a 0.5% transactions tax on retail sales in Truckee and a similar use tax on items consumed within the city. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration will manage the tax collection. Certain sales, like those to aircraft operators, will be exempt, and the measure won’t count taxes already imposed by the state or local governments.

To ensure transparency, revenue from the tax will undergo independent audits and be reported to the Town Council. The ordinance proposes a tax duration of 15 years and is expected to generate around $3.5 million annually for local public safety and environmental programs. It also aims to provide consistent funding to meet the changing needs of Truckee’s residents and support its resort economy.

Community Support and Concerns

The advocacy group Truckee Citizens for Essential Services is campaigning in support of Measure E, highlighting its benefits for local services. Their campaign focuses on priorities identified in community surveys, such as enhancing wildfire mitigation, funding transit services like TART Connect Microtransit, improving public space maintenance, restoring watersheds, and expanding workforce housing.

“After careful consideration, we believe there is a clear need for Measure E’s projected revenues. For example, increased funding for housing is crucial. The town’s Rooted Renter program exhausted its budget allocations within three hours of being announced. There is currently no identified funding to continue Truckee TART Connect beyond June of next year,” Steve Teshara Chair of Truckee Citizens for Essential Services, Yes on Measure E, said. “The new Town Emergency Management division already demonstrated its value during the recent Pass Fire. With additional support, it could enhance the coordination of emergency services and evacuation planning. Let’s seize this opportunity to strengthen our essential services.

Supporters argue that all funds from Measure E will remain under local control, ensuring they won’t be redirected to state or county use. Essential items like groceries and medications will be exempt from the tax to lessen its impact on low-income residents.

While there is no organized opposition to Measure E, some residents have raised concerns. They note that it is a general sales tax requiring only a simple majority for approval, unlike a special tax that needs a two-thirds majority. Others question the timing of the tax increase.

From the Town’s perspective, passage of Measure E would provide additional revenue and associated resources critical to maintaining and enhancing both quality of life for residents and visitor experience critical to Truckee’s tourism-based economy.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.