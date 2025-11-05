Measure G Campaign responds to unofficial election results in NV County

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Unofficial results show voters in Nevada County overwhelmingly supporting Measure G, a $25 million bond to build a new Truckee Library. The bond is on track to reach the required supermajority of 66.7% needed for passage.

“As the numbers indicate, the Yes on G message has resonated across the community,” the campaign said in a statement to the Sierra Sun.

According to Nevada County’s 2025 Statewide Special Election’s unofficial results, 3015 voters said Yes to Measure G (69.02%) while 1353 said No (30.98%). The final outcome will not be certified until Dec. 12, after all vote-by-mail, provisional, and other outstanding ballots are counted.

April Cole, a campaign volunteer, said, “We are encouraged by these early results and deeply thankful to the voters who have shown their support. This campaign has brought the community together around one idea: a library is more than a building. It’s a place where everyone belongs, where learning and community thrive side by side.”

The Nevada and Placer County registrar’s offices are continuing to process remaining vote-by-mail and provisional ballots.

Laurel Burlingame, Yes on G campaign organizer, said, “This campaign has been powered by our neighbors — people who believe in building a better future for Truckee. Great things happen when communities come together.”