Measure K would increase transient occupancy tax for Truckee

Truckee residents will be faced with the choice of whether to adopt a 2% increase in the town’s transient occupancy tax during the Nov. 3 municipal election.

Measure K is projected to generate roughly $700,000 annually for 20 years without increasing taxes on local residents. Funds would be used to provide affordable housing for low- and middle-income workers, to preserve natural open space, and for preparing the town for wildfires and other natural disasters, according tow documents filed with the Nevada County elections office.

The measure is primarily a housing initiative that will act as a funding mechanism to make it easier to build accessory dwelling units, create programs to incentivize homeowners to switch from short-term renting to long-term renting, partner with local nonprofits like the Sierra Community House to offer emergency rental assistance, for loan programs for first-time buyers, and to purchase deed restrictions for locals to sell to other locals.

Additionally, Measure K is also focused on wildfire prevention. If adopted, funds would go toward helping Truckee prepare and prevent wildfires, wildfire evacuations, emergencies, and other possible natural disasters.

Lastly, the measure will help the town acquire and preserve open space.

The measure also requires a system of fiscal accountability through annual audits, requirements that every dollar stay within Truckee, and public reviews of expenditures.

No argument was filed in opposition to the measure.

