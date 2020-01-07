Meeks Bay Fire District Board fills vacant seat

The Meeks Bay Fire Board of Directors appointed its newest director, Jennifer Lemke in December to fill a seat vacated by Jane Warmack, who retired after 21 years of service on the board.

Lemke, a retired educator, joins Directors Ellie Beals and Korie Kromydas, who were also appointed to fill vacancies earlier this year. Those vacancies were due to the retirement of Directors Nick Kromydas (33 years of service) and Bruce Massie (20 years of service).

The new directors join Director Steve Hyde (13 years of service), and Board President Ed Miller (37 years of service).

Meeks Bay Fire also said goodbye to retiring Fire Chief Steve Simons, who capped off his 28-year career by serving as the Meeks Bay Fire Chief since Jan. 6, 2017 until his retirement on Dec. 1.

“While we are happy to celebrate the retirement of our long-standing directors and Chief Simons, it is still difficult to see them go,” said board President Ed Miller. “Our new directors bring with them a positive energy and a zeal to learn, and we are excited to have them join the Fire Board.”

The Board also held the final public hearing to adopt Ordinance 19-02, Amendments to the 2019 California Fire Code. The new fire code prohibits the burning of wood or charcoal during fire season. During Red Flag Weather Conditions, any open flame is prohibited, including propane barbecues and fire pits.

The new year brings with it a new schedule for board meetings, which will be held at 3:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month through November, and the second Wednesday in December. Board meetings take place at Station 61 located at 8041 Hwy 89 (Emerald Bay Road), where the public is welcome to attend.

Agendas are available at http://www.meeksbayfire.com.