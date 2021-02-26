Meeks Bay Fire looking to fill 2 board seats

Meeks Bay Fire Protection District currently has two vacant seats on its board of directors. The board of three is looking to fill the seats as soon as possible.

The district serves the West Shore of Lake Tahoe.

“It requires that you care about the community,” said Board President Ed Miller, who has been with Meeks Bay for 39 years, about the qualifications for the position.

In addition to being dedicated to the community, the board is looking for someone who wants to make a difference in the community, knows what’s best when it comes to fire protection and emergency medical services, wants to be part of making the community safer and someone with a good head for finance.

Miller urges those residents who have recently moved to the area during the pandemic to apply for the position to be part of “government you can feel.”

Miller said the position doesn’t take up a tremendous amount of time as the board only meets once a month with occasional committee meetings.

Those interested in the position, or have questions, should contact Shawn Crawford, board clerk, at 530-525-7548.

Those applying need to live full time in the area.

To be considered for either position, please mail a letter of interest and a current resume to: Meeks Bay Fire Protection District. PO Box 189. Tahoma, CA., 96142 or email Shawn@MeeksBayFire.com .