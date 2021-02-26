Meeks Bay Fire looking to fill 2 board seats
Special to the Sierra Sun
Meeks Bay Fire Protection District currently has two vacant seats on its board of directors. The board of three is looking to fill the seats as soon as possible.
The district serves the West Shore of Lake Tahoe.
“It requires that you care about the community,” said Board President Ed Miller, who has been with Meeks Bay for 39 years, about the qualifications for the position.
In addition to being dedicated to the community, the board is looking for someone who wants to make a difference in the community, knows what’s best when it comes to fire protection and emergency medical services, wants to be part of making the community safer and someone with a good head for finance.
Miller urges those residents who have recently moved to the area during the pandemic to apply for the position to be part of “government you can feel.”
Miller said the position doesn’t take up a tremendous amount of time as the board only meets once a month with occasional committee meetings.
Those interested in the position, or have questions, should contact Shawn Crawford, board clerk, at 530-525-7548.
Those applying need to live full time in the area.
To be considered for either position, please mail a letter of interest and a current resume to: Meeks Bay Fire Protection District. PO Box 189. Tahoma, CA., 96142 or email Shawn@MeeksBayFire.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Meeks Bay Fire looking to fill 2 board seats
Meeks Bay Fire Protection District currently has two vacant seats on its board of directors. The board of three is looking to fill the seats as soon as possible.