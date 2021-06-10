Meeks Fire stopped at about 2.5 acres on Tahoe’s West Shore
MEEKS BAY, Calif. — Firefighters were on scene throughout the night for a vegetation fire that started Wednesday afternoon on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore that forced California State Route 89 to close for a couple of hours.
The Meeks Fire off of Highway 89 and Rubicon Drive in Meeks Bay was fueled by gusty winds that were clocked in the afternoon at about 35 mph.
Forward progression of the blaze was stopped at about 2.5 acres and at 5:30 p.m. was 50% contained.
Fire officials said personnel will be on scene throughout the night securing containment lines and putting out hotspots and smokes within the interior of the burn.
The highway was closed from about 3-5 p.m.
