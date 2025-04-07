Meet S’mores: Truckee’s adventure-loving cat

TRUCKEE, Calif. – In Truckee, where outdoor adventures define daily life, one cat has become a familiar face on the trails—S’mores, a Persian with a knack for exploring.

S’mores, now three years old, has been part of Parisa Jay’s life since he was just eight weeks old. “He really likes all the Truckee local spots like Trout Creek Trail, The Nature Loop, Donner Lake,” Jay said. “He likes getting pets from people and meeting dogs when we’re out and about.”

From an early age, S’mores was socialized with neighbors, pets, and plenty of new experiences. “He had a lot of socialization from a young age, meeting all the neighbors and other pets,” Jay said. “He learned to walk on a leash at just a few months old.”

His name came about in an unexpected moment. “I went to the pet store right after I got him, and the cashier asked his name. I said, ‘I don’t know.’ And she said, ‘He looks like a S’more.'” The name stuck.

S’mores is comfortable around dogs and other animals—though he’s not afraid to set boundaries with a quick swipe if needed. Many Tahoe Donner residents recognize him from his frequent neighborhood walks.

S’mores is at home in all seasons. He loves the snow and eagerly meows to go outside for his daily walk. “He can walk for a few miles,” Jay said, adding that he also enjoys climbing trees and rocks. In the summer, he lounges on the porch, keeping an eye on the neighborhood while Jay drinks her morning tea.

“Most of all, he loves interaction and people. Never shying away,” Jay said.

His outdoor lifestyle has earned him a growing following on Instagram (@smoreskittycat), where fans keep up with his latest outings. He was even featured on the Tahoe Tribune’s Instagram page, further cementing his local celebrity status.

Paddle boarding is no big deal for S’mores. Provided / Parisa Jay

Whether on a hike, a snowy stroll, or simply making his rounds in the neighborhood, S’mores has become a fixture of Truckee’s pet-loving community.