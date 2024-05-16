Meeting on 39 North Project reveals deep community concerns and distrust

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – On Wednesday, May 15, an informational meeting regarding the proposed 39 North mixed-use redevelopment project was held at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach. The event, hosted by developer Kingsbarn Capital and Development alongside Exline and Co and OZ Architecture, attracted a substantial and vocal crowd.

Filled room at 39 North informational meeting. Provided / 39 North

The 39 North project seeks to enhance Kings Beach with a new development featuring a 179-room hotel, 38 for-sale townhomes, and 62 workforce housing units. The project will encompass two sites in Kings Beach: a 3.7-acre central property and a 1.3-acre parcel at the eastern gateway. It will stand at 74 feet tall and around 500 feet long.

Designed with sustainable practices and adhering to the U.S. Green Building Standards, the project will include 8,300 square feet of retail space along North Lake Boulevard. The vision for 39 North includes creating a community space where residents and visitors can enjoy access to the lake, local dining, outdoor fire pits, and a farmer’s market.

Mock-up of 39 North design. Provided / 39 North

Katie Shaffer, CEO and Founder of East River PR and Marketing, who has lived and worked in Truckee for 43 years, led the meeting. Representatives from Placer County, including Crystal Jacobsen and Paul Breckenridge, were also present to address the community’s questions and concerns.

Philip Mader, representing Kingsbarn, the developing company, highlighted the project’s long-term vision and efforts to align with the goals of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and Placer County. He emphasized that the project is the result of three years of planning and aims to meet local market needs while revitalizing Kings Beach.

“We are putting together our best effort to try to meet the goals with what TRPA has laid out, what the county has laid out, and what we think is a viable market solution,” Mader said.

Despite the developers’ assurances, the meeting atmosphere was tense, with many attendees expressing strong skepticism and opposition. Key concerns included the project’s scale, potential environmental impact, and its alignment with the community’s character.

Some residents worried about the loss of trees and the quaint charm of the area, while others questioned the placement of workforce housing near prime lakeview properties, given the high real estate value in the region. A local real estate broker appreciated the hotel’s design but felt it was too large for Kings Beach, suggesting it would be better suited for South Lake Tahoe or Colorado ski resorts.

“This is not hospitality, but exploitation. Kings Beach doesn’t need luxury and separation of class,” a community member said.

Other community members raised concerns about the affordability of the workforce housing units, fire hazards, traffic congestion, and evacuation safety during peak seasons. Parking adequacy was also a significant issue, with residents highlighting the insufficiency of parking provisions for the planned 62 workforce housing units.

Mader assured attendees that community feedback would be carefully considered and emphasized the project’s benefits, including environmental redevelopment, economic revitalization, workforce housing, employment generation, and transportation improvements. He noted that the next step is to commence the environmental impact report.

While some attendees recognized the potential benefits of the project, including much-needed workforce housing, others remained unconvinced. Concerns about the project’s scale, impact on local charm, and whether it meets the needs of residents versus tourists were recurring themes. In response to these concerns, the developers pledged to continue engaging with the community to ensure that the project reflects both the county’s priorities and the community’s needs.

“What we are trying to do here is create a hotel that isn’t average. We want it to be a Tahoe experience hotel. Not just a box,” Mader said.

Overall, attendees felt that the meeting was more about talking at them rather than engaging in a dialogue. There was a pervasive sense of distrust and impatience in the room.

“The community doesn’t feel the county represents their interests. The community doesn’t trust the county,” one member said.

The 39 North redevelopment project represents a significant investment in Kings Beach’s future. While it promises numerous benefits, the community’s apprehensions highlight the importance of ongoing dialogue and careful consideration of local interests as the project progresses.

“Make it not just your project, but our project,” another community member said.

Developers said they will be reviewing community feedback and will give community members another chance to provide feedback at a future meeting.

To learn more about the project, visit https://www.39northlaketahoe.com/ .