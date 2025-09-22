Mexican Heritage Festival of Truckee Tahoe forms, 5th annual festival to be held in 2026

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Mexican Heritage Festival Truckee Tahoe announced the formation of a new non-profit with the mission to promote Mexican and Hispanic heritage in the Truckee Tahoe region.

The Mexican Heritage Festival in Truckee began with an idea for building community connections in 2016. With careful planning by a dedicated group of community members, the first festival was planned to launch in 2020. The inaugural festival was held with a wonderful community reception in 2021 after a delay due to COVID-19 closures. The festival has grown over the last 5 years to be a beloved, annual community celebration, with over 2500 attendees, over 40 vendors and dozens of business and community supporters.

The long-time Mexican Heritage festival committee made the decision in 2025 to form an entity to ensure the Mexican Heritage Festival of Truckee Tahoe continued each year and could be sustained into the future. The original sponsor of the festival, Arts For The Schools, is in full support of the transition to a community-led effort going forward.

The Mexican Heritage Festival Truckee Tahoe is grateful to Arts For the Schools for the commitment and support during our founding years. The new entity is forming as a non-profit with the support of CATT Community Projects as a fiscal sponsor. They hope to grow the festival and expand their efforts to promote Mexican and Hispanic heritage in the region.

They will host the 5th annual Mexican Heritage Festival in honor of Día de La Independencia in September 2026 in Truckee Regional Park. The festival in 2026 will be their largest yet, and once again have kick-off activities that you won’t want to miss.

In addition to honoring Mexican culture and heritage, the festival will support and celebrate Mexican artists, promote and support local, Hispanic-owned businesses, and be a great way to meet your neighbors.

A newly formed website will launch soon, look to the website MH-FTT.org to keep updated on the 2026 festival and activities as an organization. If you are already a partner, vendor or donor to the festival, you will be updated directly.

“The Mexican Heritage Festival Truckee Tahoe is grateful to CATT Community Projects for their leadership support,” the organization said in a press release. “We also want to thank Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District, and Arts For The Schools, and the many community members who have volunteered or donated over the years for their support.”