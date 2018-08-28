Miles for Mentoring supports Big Brothers, Big Sisters program

On Sept. 9, a group of cyclists will depart Jackson Meadows Reservoir north of Truckee, bound for Nevada City by way of fire roads and single-track dirt trails, on the 10th annual Miles for Mentoring charity gravel grinder bike ride.

For 10 years, ride organizer Hardy Bullock has gathered a group of friends and fellow cycling enthusiasts to ride bicycles along some of the most scenic corridors in the state of California while raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe's local mentoring programs.

"It's been an adventure each year," said Bullock. "We've had some unique and memorable experiences each of the past nine years doing this ride, but we've always come away with fun stories, new friends and riding partners, and a great sense of accomplishment for having raised over $120,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters thus far."

This year's ride is again presented by One Toyota of Oakland, with additional sponsors including Tahoe Staff, Kelly Brothers Painting, and the Truckee Tahoe Airport.

To support this team of riders and their epic ride to raise awareness and resources for local mentoring programs in the Truckee/Tahoe region, visit https://www.mightycause.com/story/Adventuremiles2018

Supporters are welcome to join the riders for a 10-year Miles for Mentoring anniversary celebration at Moody's Bistro Bar & Beats in downtown Truckee on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the ride or Big Brothers Big Sisters' local programs, contact Peggy Martin at peggy@bigsofnc.org or 530-587-7717.