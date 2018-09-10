Missing hiker found after spending night in Lake Tahoe backcountry

A man has been reunited with his family after spending a night in the Lake Tahoe backcountry — the second successful search and rescue mission this weekend.

The first concerned a missing hiker on the Tahoe Rim Trail. According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Hasty Team, the overdue hiker was located Saturday afternoon with help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The hiker was found safe and healthy, according to the sheriff's office.

Shortly after, Douglas County emergency communications received a call at 3:30 p.m. stating the caller's husband left three hours earlier for a hike near Skunk Harbor on Tahoe's East Shore. The caller had not heard from the husband since he left.

Douglas County search and rescue, having just completed the earlier search on the Tahoe Rim Trail, responded and launched a search for the missing hiker. The search was suspended at 10 p.m. due to darkness and safety concerns for search and rescue personnel.

The search resumed at 5:45 a.m. Sunday with assistance from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office- Raven helicopter and U.S. Navy Search and Rescue Seahawk helicopter.

The missing man was spotted at 7:45 a.m. from the air, according to the sheriff's office. He was brought to a meeting point at Nevada Route 28 and U.S. 50 where he received medical attention for minor cuts and bruises. The missing subject was reunited with his family.

The sheriff's office says the man's preparedness contributed to the positive outcome. He was carrying water and had knowledge of how to survive overnight in a mountain area.

The sheriff's office reminds all those visiting the backcountry to avoid exceeding any personal limitations.