Missing hiker’s body found in Yosemite National Park

According to an Associated Press report, authorities say they found the body of a hiker, who has been missing since July, in Yosemite National Park.

On Monday, national park officials said that the remains of 48-year-old Scott Tenczar, a native of San Jose, were found Saturday in a northeastern area of the park, the AP report states.

The cause of his death remains under investigation.

Tenczar was last seen at a ranger station east of Yosemite on July 25. He is the second body found in the park in less than a week, the report states.

On Friday, the body of a missing park ranger, John Cogdell, had been found.