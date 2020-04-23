Update: Missing juvenile found | SierraSun.com
Update: Missing juvenile found

News |

  

A juvenile girl is reported missing in the Glenshire neighborhood area.
Courtesy of California Highway Patrol

Update 1:30 p.m.:

The California Highway Patrol and Truckee Police Department have confirmed the missing juvenile, 12-year-old Coralynn Buehner, has been found and is safe.

Original post:

Authorities are searching for a missing juvenile girl in the Glenshire neighborhood area.

Several law enforcement agencies have made social media posts shortly after 12:30 p.m., stating a juvenile girl is missing after last being seen taking the trash out at her address on Royal Way and Donnington Lane.

She is 12 years old, according to Highway Patrol and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, and was last seen wearing a grey shirt and red shorts, and possibly black sweatshirt. Truckee Police Department indicated the girl’s name is Coralynn Buehner, in a Nixle post, and that she is likely wearing Alder Creek Middle School Clothing. She is 4’11”, 90 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

There currently is no further information, said highway patrol during a call made by the Sierra Sun at 12:45 p.m.

An Amber alert is not currently in place at this time, said highway patrol.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911.

*This post will be updated as details become available.

 

