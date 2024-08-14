Body Identified as Patricia Portella-Wright

Update as of Thursday, Aug. 15 at 2:30 p.m.: The Placer County Sheriff’s Office recently held a public meeting to provide an update on the case. Portella-Wright’s body has been recovered, identified, and transported to the medical examiner’s office. Clifford, who was initially arrested on charges of identity theft, has now been formally charged with homicide. While the motive has not yet been disclosed, foul play is suspected.

Update as of Thursday, August 15 at 12 p.m.: The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has located a body of a female off of Mount Rose Highway. The agency believes it is the body of the missing Kings Beach resident, Patricia Portella-Wright. Mount Rose Highway will remain closed as Washoe County’s Search and Rescue Team works to recover the body.

The agency reports the body was found off the highway down a steep embankment.

The Washoe County Coroner’s Office will confirm identification of the body.

PCSO says they obtained information through their investigation that led them to the area of Mount Rose Highway and located the body using a drone.

Portella-Wright was reported missing on Friday, Aug. 9th and was last seen the morning of Sunday, August 4.

The sheriff’s office identified her boyfriend, Brent Clifford, as a person of interest in her disappearance. He was also a person of interest in a Reno homicide. Clifford was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 14 in Portola. He has been booked in the Placer County jail on a murder charged.

Update: Wednesday August 14 at 5 p.m.: Shortly before 4 p.m., Brent Clifford was spotted in Portola, Calif. and was taken into custody by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held on an active warrant.

Patricia Portella-Wright remains missing.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – A missing Kings Beach resident is believed to have last been seen with her boyfriend, 55-year-old Brent Clifford, who is now a person of interest in a Reno homicide.

According to the Reno Police Department, Clifford is a person of interest in the homicide of a male victim discovered Sunday morning, Aug. 11.

Person of interest in a Reno homicide, Brent Clifford. Provided / PCSO

Authorities believe Clifford is driving the homicide victim’s red 2003 Chevrolet Blazer with Nevada handicap plates identified as F8942. They describe a white square sticker just to the right of the rear license plate.

Patricia Portella-Wright was reported missing on Friday, Aug. 9 when she did not show up to work. She was last heard from on Aug. 3.

Placer County Sheriff Office said in their update on Tuesday, Aug. 13, that she may be in Reno.

She is described as a white female with blonde hair and brown eyes, standing approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 125 pounds.

Kings Beach missing resident, Patricia Portella-Wright. Provided / PCSO

In their update on Tuesday August 13, PCSO says Portella-Wright may be in the red Blazer. The Blazer was last seen headed westbound on Highway 70 from U.S. Highway 395 at Hallelujah Junction.

PSCO and the Reno Police Department are collaborating in Placer’s search for Portella-Wright and Reno’s homicide case.

Officers warn not to approach Clifford and to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information can contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-889-7830.