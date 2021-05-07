Monday Mountain Minds to focus on ’pitch camp’

A carefully crafted presentation can make or break a company’s chance of early success in gaining financial backing, gaining early customers, and securing critical partnerships. Presentation content, slide layout, properly setting expectations, tempo and pace of the presenter, all play a role in helping to set the hook and getting funding to help sustain the business. Join Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, on Monday, May 10, for a panel presentation on how “Pitch Camp” made a difference for my company.

Tahoe Silicon Mountain will have a panel discussion of former pitch camp attendees, who will share updates on their businesses, and how pitch camp helped them with their business. In a normal year the Sierra Business and Development Center SBDC and Tahoe Silicon Mountain sponsor start up weekend and a pitch camp. The camp enables early-stage businesses a chance to create a pitch that can be used with early stage investors, donors, target customers, and potential partners.

Please join us on Monday, May 10, at 5 p.m. online at bit.ly/YouTubeTSM. The event will be available on YouTube as a livestream and after the event. Livestream for this event starts at 5 p.m. on bit.ly/YouTubeTSM, or log onto YouTube and search for Tahoe Silicon Mountain.

The audience will be able to submit questions during the presentation.