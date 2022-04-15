Monopoly chooses Lake Tahoe for special edition

Lake Tahoe will be featured on one of the most popular board games next winter and input is being sought.

Top Trumps USA announced Thursday, April 14, that they will debut Monopoly Lake Tahoe February 2023 during SnowFest, under license from Hasbro. The Lake Tahoe edition of the world’s most popular board game will celebrate historical landmarks and iconic establishments from around the lake nominated by community members and fans.

“We’re so excited to announce the first ever Lake Tahoe edition of Monopoly,” said Top Trumps representative Aaron Green. “There are so many great landmarks and local businesses here in Lake Tahoe that are going to be in this edition.”

Mr. Monopoly with Top Trumps representative Aaron Green in Kings Beach to announce the special edition of Lake Tahoe Monopoly.

Miranda Jacobson/Tahoe Daily Tribune

The Lake Tahoe game will replace the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic City squares from Boardwalk to Park Place. Each square will represent historic landmarks, destinations, and summertime favorites of locals in the area. The game will also include customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards, with each detail to pay homage to the region.

Beginning today and lasting through June 3, fans, locals, and vacationers will be able to share which locations they think should be featured on the board by emailing the official Monopoly Lake Tahoe team at laketahoe@toptrumps.com . All submissions will be reviewed, tallied, and considered throughout the board curation process, said a news release.

Mr. Monopoly and his team are looking for suggestions for what locations should go on the new edition of the board.

Miranda Jacobson/Tahoe Daily Tribune

“Lake Tahoe is a national treasure, with picture-perfect beaches, world-class ski resorts, and countless beloved historical and cultural sites,” said Green. “Since we have just 22 squares for our game, it’s important that we create an accurate portrayal of what this community loves about their region. We’re excited for folks to submit their recommendations; we want to know what your favorite place is in Lake Tahoe. We hope this edition brings Monopoly fans everything they love about the traditional board, adapted in a way that Lake Tahoe locals and visitors alike will enjoy for generations to come.”

After receiving submissions, Green and his team will then begin to contact organizations and business to see how they can best be represented in the special edition.

Monopoly Lake Tahoe will launch nationwide in Winter 2023 and will be widely available.