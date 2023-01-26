Monopoly Lake Tahoe edition revealed at Edgewood

Mr. Monopoly with Monopoly Lake Tahoe edition game board replica.

STATELINE, Nev. — The Lake Tahoe edition of Monopoly was revealed Wednesday evening at Edgewood Resort, which serves as Sierra Nevada’s version of the traditional Atlantic City’s Boardwalk inspired board game.

“We’re thrilled to launch Monopoly: Lake Tahoe Edition to celebrate this intentionally beloved natural beauty and treasured destination,” said Aaron Green, a representative from Top Trumps USA. “We’ve spent months creating a portrayal of the area’s gorgeous communities that we hope locals and visitors alike will enjoy for years to come.

“We’ve incorporated important feedback from locals to truly make this a fun and engaging game for Tahoe locals and beyond,” Green added. “Over 1,200 emails were received from people who love Tahoe suggesting what should be on the Tahoe Monopoly board. There were some businesses that weren’t interested in being in it because it didn’t match their brands. It was a difficult task to choose only 22 out of so many potential businesses, but it was important to represent all of Tahoe. Tahoe isn’t just South Lake or just Kings Beach.”

Consideration was given to every detail, down to the very placement around the board. Green added that each business is placed around the board to reflect where each business is within the basin.

One of the properties along the board’s edge, and the first nonprofit to be included, is Keep Tahoe Blue – The League to Save Lake Tahoe.

Owners, Susie and Blake Goldenberg with staff of Susie Scoops and Village Toys at the Monopoly Lake Tahoe edition reveal.

“I’ll be the first to admit an environmental nonprofit and Monopoly is not the first pairing that comes to mind, but it’s a special edition of the game, it’s special because of Lake Tahoe,” said Chris Joseph, communications director for the League. “When the lake stays beautiful and healthy and blue it’s good for all of us; the 60,000 people that live here year round, 15-plus million people who visit every year and that’s why the League is really excited to remind every player when they set up that game board that keeping Tahoe blue depends on all of us.”

Community Chest cards are customized with messaging to remind players to do their part.

The opportunity to be included means to immortalize the League’s slogan and messaging as well as the other 21 properties included.

Monopoly: Lake Tahoe Edition is also available on Amazon, http://www.toptrumps.us CVS and other stores around the basin.

Keep Tahoe Blue Communications Manager Chris Joseph speaks at the reveal.

Blake Goldenberg of Village Toys and Susie Scoops told the Tribune he set up a special E-commerce site just for the game, with free shipping offered on orders of three or more.

Ashleigh Goodwin is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sun. She may be reached at agoodwin@tahoedailytribune.com .