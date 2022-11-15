Mooring lottery at Lake Tahoe opens in December

Boats are tied to buoys in Crystal Bay during calm water

Sun file photo

STATELINE, Nev. – Beginning Dec. 1, entries for new moorings, such as buoys and boat lifts, can be submitted to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency by eligible lakefront owners for the third lottery drawing allowed under the Lake Tahoe Shoreline Plan.

A mooring lottery will be conducted annually until all allocations are distributed.

Entries for the lottery can be submitted anytime from Dec. 1, 2022 through March 1, 2023 and all submissions received before the deadline will be considered equally. The lottery drawing is scheduled to take place March 31, 2023.

Only littoral shoreline properties, those that adjoin or abut the highwater line of Lake Tahoe, are eligible to apply. The lottery drawing is only for an allocation. If an allocation is received from the April drawing, a complete permit application will be required.