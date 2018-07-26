More evacuations as Ferguson Fire grows near Yosemite

The Associated Press is reporting that more mandatory evacuations have been ordered near Yosemite National Park due to the Ferguson Fire, a growing wildfire that the has burned 60 square miles and is 25 percent contained.

The new evacuations cover communities outside the park's north side, the AP reports.

Local authorities on Tuesday ordered visitors to leave campsites and lodgings by noon Wednesday.

According to the AP, Park spokesman Scott Gediman says Yosemite Valley, along with a 20-mile stretch of California's State Route 41, will close through Sunday.