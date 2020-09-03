More protests planned during Labor Day weekend at Lake Tahoe

Protestors held signs as motorists entered South Lake Tahoe on Aug. 14.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Residents unhappy with Lake Tahoe officials will stage another protest as tourists stream into the basin on Labor Day weekend.

A rally to bring light to overtourism, vacation home rentals and trash is planned for 3-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the roundabout in Meyers.

Tony Risso, one of the creators of the right turn restriction proposal that was recently approved as a pilot program for Spring of 2021, is one of the event organizers.

Risso said that previous roundabout protests brought major attention to South Lake Tahoe.

But he said even with all the attention, the city and county fell short of taking substantial action and hopes they can join forces to take constructive measures.

“They put a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound,” said Risso. “We are gathering to showcase traffic, the exploitation of VHRs in the county and garbage issues.”

Risso wants to bring attention to their plight at mitigating over-tourism after El Dorado County and Caltrans decided the pilot turn restrictions project won’t start until next year.

After the attention received from protests at the roundabout in Meyers on Friday, Aug. 14, and Sunday, Aug 16, South Lake Tahoe conducted a special city council meeting to discuss issues and received public comment.

Risso stresses the gathering will be peaceful and respectful.

Risso and Josh Lease, who organized the first roundabout protest, are working together.

“We don’t want to see the end of tourism, we want to just see them deal with the overtourism issue,” Risso said.

Organizers encourage signs at the gathering but urge them to be respectful of residents and tourists.

Risso said they would be policing themselves and make sure everybody behaves appropriately.

Organizers said examples of respectful sign include:

County does not hear us

No action = No care

Neighborhoods are not highways

Waze destroys neighborhoods

Your Map App will get you stuck

There are no faster routes

Your GPS is lying – there are no shortcuts

Traffic – Just try to evacuate in this

Over tourism = Dangerous Traffic

If you are sitting in traffic – you are the traffic

