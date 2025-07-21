 More than 900 athletes cross finish line at Life Time Tahoe Trail MTB and Trail Run

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Life Time, the nation’s premier healthy lifestyle brand, welcomed more than 900 athletes to Tahoe’s Northstar Resort this weekend for the 15th annual Life Time Tahoe Trail MTB and Trail Run . This year marked a historic milestone with the introduction of trail run events, expanding the event’s legacy beyond mountain biking.

Hosted in the world-class recreation destination of Lake Tahoe, the event drew participants and spectators from 37 states and three countries. Participants ranged in age from 3 to 78, including everyone from kid’s race participants to elite competition including professional cyclists Lachlan Morton and Levi Leipheimer.

The Life Time Tahoe Trail mountain bike and trail run took place over the weekend. Provided

New courses this year featured flowing singletrack, mountain roads and thrilling descents through the Northstar Bike Park, all with panoramic views of Lake Tahoe and the surrounding pine forests. Due to trail conditions and to ensure the best possible race experience, the 100K MTB course was adjusted from three laps to two ahead of race day. The new two lap course amounted to 42.2 miles and over 7,000 feet of elevation gain. Runners faced nearly 4,700 feet of elevation gain over the 50K course. Once athletes crossed the finish line, they celebrated with food, beverages, and live music at the finish festival in the Village at Northstar on both Saturday and Sunday.

“Life Time Tahoe Trail not only offers challenging courses, but also some of the most breathtaking scenery in endurance sports,” said Sarah Stutman, Associate Director of Marketing at Life Time. “This year’s addition of a trail run brought a whole new energy to the event – with both a mountain bike race and a run now included, the event has become a full Leadville Trail 100 qualifier, offering athletes a comprehensive path to one of endurance racing’s most iconic challenges. We’re thrilled to see the community continue to grow in its 15th year.”

Athletes who took on the 100K MTB and the 50K Trail Run have the opportunity to earn one of 35 qualifier coins up for grabs for the mighty Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik and Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva in Leadville, Colorado.

Full race results are available here . The event’s top finishers include:

100K MTB – women’s division:

Name City Age Time Rachel Hwang Sunnyvale, CA 28 4:38:55 Daphne James Truckee, CA 26 4:42:39 Aunika Kemp Herriman, UT 22 4:43:40

100K MTB – men’s division:

Name City Age Time Lachlan Morton Boulder, CO 33 3:27:27 Lance Haidet San Luis Obispo, CA 27 3:29:06 Cassius Anderson Novato, CA 22 3:29:25

25 Mile MTB – women’s division:

Name City Age Time Sian Turner Crespo Truckee, CA 43 2:53:27 Phoebee Nelson Lehi, UT 20 2:54:20 Kaitlyn Elvidge Walnut Creek, CA 31 3:00:16

25 Mile MTB – men’s division:

Name City Age Time Matthew Bell Roseville, CA 34 2:00:27 Jackson Paugh Reno, NV 18 2:05:04 Christopher Biglow Park City, UT 17 2:11:16

50K Trail Run – women’s division:

Name City Age Time Katie Asmuth Mammoth Lakes, CA 39 4:54:47 Lucie Rathbun Grand Junction, CO 31 5:08:31 Rebecca Johnson Oakland, CA 34 5:21:32

50K Trail Run – men’s division:

Name City Age Time Matthew Zupan Reno, NV 29 3:51:44 Justin Grunewald Boulder, CO 39 3:56:39 Joseph Roldan San Francisco, CA 35 4:05:27

15K Trail Run – women’s division:

Name City Age Time Bonnie Keating San Diego, CA 40 1:14:54 Chrissa Unterberger Herber City, UT 35 1:16:21 Jennifer Sunahara Roseville, CA 36 1:16:43

15K Trail Run – men’s division:

Name City Age Time Anthony Fagundes Fair Oaks, CA 35 1:00:03 John Harris San Francisco, CA 16 1:10:25 Florent Dechard Incline Village, NV 33 1:10:41

Life Time Tahoe Trail MTB & Trail Run is among nearly 30 iconic athletic events owned and produced by Life Time , all of which serve to empower people to live healthier, happier lives. In addition to race experiences, Life Time helps athletes train and realize their goals through it’s more than 180 athletic county club locations as well as training programs on the complimentary Life Time app .

Next up on the Life Time off-road cycling calendar is the Leadville Stage Race – part of the Leadville Race Series – on July 25 -27 in Leadville, Colorado. It will be followed by one of the most famed mountain bike races in existence: the 100-mile Leadville Trail 100 MTB on August 9 in Leadville, Colorado, which also marks the third event in the 2025 Life Time Grand Prix series.

For more information and to see Life Time’s complete athletic events portfolio visit: https://my.lifetime.life/athletic-events.html .