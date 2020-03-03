More than one-third of Nevada County voters have cast ballots

Almost 40% of Nevada County voters have cast ballots in today’s election, officials said.

The elections office had received 25,646 ballots by Monday afternoon, out of some 68,600 mailed — a turnout of 38.5%.

Nevada County is entirely a vote-by-mail county, and every registered voter should have received a ballot in the mail. Voters can complete their ballot and mail it in, drop it off at one of several designated spots or vote in person at a handful of vote centers.

All vote centers will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, election day.

The county had 26,548 registered Democrats as of Monday, and 22,869 Republicans. Decline to state and no party preference voters totaled 14,942.

Nevada County voters will make their picks for Board of Supervisors District 1, Nevada City Council and two local ballot measures. Voters across the state will cast ballots for state Assembly, Senate and U.S. representatives. People voting a Democratic ticket will select their choice for president.

VOTE CENTERS

The following vote centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

• Truckee Town Hall

10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee

• The Cedar House Hotel Ballroom

10918 Brockway Road, Truckee

• Eric Rood Administrative Center

950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

Gold Miners Inn Ballroom

121 Bank St., Grass Valley

• Best Western Conference Center

1012 Sutton Way, Grass Valley

• Penn Valley Fire Protection District, Station 43

10513 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley

• Higgins Lions Community Center

22490 E. Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley

An additional vote center will open at the North San Juan Community Center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. election day.

BALLOT DROP-OFF SPOTS

• Truckee Town Hall

10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee

Daily: 24 hours

• SaveMart

11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee

Daily: 6 a.m. – midnight

• BriarPatch Food Co-op

290 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• Chicago Park Store

19077 Colfax Highway, Grass Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Grocery Outlet

616 Sutton Way, Grass Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• SPD Market

129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• SaveMart

2054 Nevada City Highway, Grass Valley

Daily: 6 a.m. – midnight

• Eric Rood Administrative Center — parking lot

950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

Daily: 24 hours

• Holiday Market

11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• Holiday Market

10952 Combie Road No. 12, South County

Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• North San Juan Community Library

18847 Oak Tree Road, North San Juan

Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

