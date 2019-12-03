More winter weather on the way, heavy snow likely for weekend

Last week’s storms cause major traffic delays for those traveling through the Sierra. Another set of storms are forecast to impact the region this week and through the weekend.

Courtesy of California Department of Transportation

Following the first significant winter storms of the season, the Truckee-Tahoe area is forecast to receive another round of snow and rain this week and into the weekend.

The National Weather Service office in Reno issued a special weather statement for the region today due to a low-pressure system approaching the California coast and the possibility of freezing fog tonight.

“Snow will spread into the eastern Sierra late tonight and Wednesday morning and then north and east into the Tahoe Basin and western Nevada Wednesday afternoon,” said the weather service in its statement.

Light snow could also impact the Interstate 80 corridor, according to the weather service, during late morning and into the afternoon.

A stronger storm is then forecast to move into the area Friday afternoon, and will bring a round of heavy, wet snow to the high Sierra and rain to lower elevations.

WinterStormWatch

The weather service has issued a winter storm watch for the incoming system, which will go into effect Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. One to 3 feet of snow is expected to fall at above 7,000 feet. Areas between 5,500 and 6,500 feet are forecast to receive a few inches up to 2 feet. Winds, according to the weather service, could also gust as high as 55 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could start as early as Friday afternoon and last into Sunday evening along Sierra passes. Strong winds could cause tree damage,” said the weather service in its statement.

WindGusts_FriSat

“Snow levels are currently forecast to hover near or just above Lake Tahoe level, so impacts could vary dramatically within just a few hundred feet of elevation. The most likely time for accumulating snow at Lake Tahoe level will be late Saturday into Sunday.”

SnowForecast

High temperatures this week in Truckee are forecast to hover in the high 30s and low 40s. Lows are forecast to be in the 20s and low 30s.

The weather service recommends anyone traveling during the weekend to carry tire chains and an emergency kit, which should include jumper cables, warm clothes, proper footwear for snow, blankets, bottled water, non-perishable snacks, and a flashlight.

Road conditions in California can be checked at 1-800-427-ROAD or at quickmap.got.ca.gov. In Nevada, conditions can be found at 1-877-NV-ROADS or at nvroads.com.

“If you have plans to travel through the Sierra this weekend, make sure to watch the weather forecast closely,” said the weather service.