Mosquito Fire reaches 100% containment

Many handmade signs of gratitude like these can be seen along routes firefighters take between camp and the fireline, brightening their days.

Provided/USDA Forest Serivce

The Mosquito Fire is 100% contained, according to an incident report from the U.S. Forest Service.

“Smoke from small islands of unburned vegetation within the perimeter may be more visible on Monday as drier conditions arrive in the area,” the incident report stated. “Crews are continuing to patrol the fire to ensure that containment remains solid.”

The fire began Tuesday, Sept. 6, approximately 4 miles east of Foresthill, and burned 76,788 acres, the report stated.

At least 78 homes and other structures were destroyed and about 11,000 people were evacuated in both Placer and El Dorado counties at the height of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the U.S. Forest Service report.