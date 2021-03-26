Mothership Classic touches down at Squaw

The seventh annual Mothership Classic is set for Sunday at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

Last year’s Mothership Classic, which was a virtual event due to COVID-19, raised $38,000.

Skiers decked out in retro gear and rocking snowblades will take over Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows iconic KT-22 this weekend in an effort to raise funds as part of the seventh annual Mothership Classic.

Participants will look to ski or ride as many laps as they can on Sunday, raising funds for the High Fives Foundation.

Skiers and riders are encouraged to raise funds through their individual Mothership Classic fundraising pages, and will receive prizes for most laps completed, most money raised, best costume, and more. All funds raised go toward High Fives programs to help athletes who have suffered life-changing injuries.

Last year’s Mothership Classic, which was a virtual event due to COVID-19, raised $38,000. The highest total for the event came in 2018, bringing in more than $80,000 for the nonprofit organization. High Fives holds a trio of ski-a-thons across the country each year. The events contribute roughly $300,000 towards High Fives’ annual budget.

Locally, supporters of the event include Arcade Belts, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Co., Mountain Lotus Yoga, bigtruck, Tahoe Trail Bar, and Taffy Tahoe Co.

“Arcade Belts gives a damn about the people in our community, who make up the fabric of an active, fun, and healthy life,” said Tristan Queen, co-founder and CEO of Arcade Belt Co. “That’s why we’re stoked to support our friends at High Fives for the amazing work that they do.”

Capacity for Sunday’s event is limited to 100 participants, and awards will be aired virtually following the event at 6 p.m. Registration must be completed online before Thursday, and can be done at http://www.mothershipclassic.com .

