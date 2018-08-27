UPDATED: Motorhome chase starts at Lake Tahoe, ends in Gardnerville wreck

UPDATE

A California man is in custody after allegedly leading authorities on a chase Sunday night in a motorhome.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was initially notified of a reckless driver on U.S. 50 in South Lake Tahoe heading toward Stateline around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. According to the sheriff's office, the driver was reportedly speeding, running red lights and driving without headlamps on.

Deputies spotted a 1997 Airstream motorhome with California plates cross into Nevada at an estimated 55 mph without any tail or headlamps. Law enforcement attempted to stop the motorhome, but failed to do so.

At one point the vehicle was traveling 80 mph and swerving across a double yellow line.

Deputies successfully placed spike strips near the junction of U.S. 50 and U.S. 395 at the bottom of Spooner Summit. However, the man continued driving.

The motorhome continued southbound on U.S. 395. Its tires started to tear away and the motorhome continued on its rims, showering the roadway with sparks.

Law enforcement deployed spike strips again near U.S. 395 and State Route 88, but the motorhome continued driving, according to the sheriff's office. Eventually it went around a roadblock and turned onto property owned by the town of Minden, causing some damage to the property.

The driver circumvented a second roadblock and swerved toward two deputies who were on foot in the area. The deputies managed to avoid the motorhome, which continued southbound on U.S. 395 into Gardnerville.

Eventually the vehicle ran off the roadway and into a building located at U.S. 395 and Douglas Avenue.

The sheriff's office said the driver — a resident of Alturas, California — physically resisted deputies as they attempted to remove him from the vehicle. He was eventually transported to Carson Valley Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries before being sent to the Minden jail.

According to the sheriff's office, he was booked for: assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer; reckless driving/wanton disregard; DUI drug; destruction of property; speeding 21-30 mph over the speed limit; failure to maintain lane; failure to obey a traffic control device; no driving on right side of road; headlights require; no taillights; obstructing/resisting a peace officer.

The total bail, according to the sheriff's office, is $102,082.

Nevada Highway Patrol is leading the traffic accident investigation.

Original story

What has been reported as a motorhome that refused to yield to deputies is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol this morning.

A motorhome crossed into Nevada in Stateline at about 10:42 p.m. on Sunday night on U.S. 50 with no headlights, according to scanner traffic.

Deputies started pursuing the motorhome near Kahle Drive and followed it around Spooner Junction down U.S. 50 and onto U.S. 395 south.

An eyewitness said the motorhome, whose tires had been punctured, was leaving a trail of sparks as it traveled through Minden with Douglas, NHP and Carson City units in pursuit.

The witness said he saw the motorhome listing to the passenger side before continuing south near the S-curve in Gardnerville, where finally it toppled after midnight.

This story will be updated as details become available.