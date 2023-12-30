Mountain Hardware & Sports: A pawsitively supportive community partner (Opinion)

Mountain Hardware & Sports in Truckee isn’t just your go-to hardware store—it’s a community partner that has gone above and beyond in supporting the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT) and our furry friends.

Mountain Hardware & Sports has been our valued business partner since 2009. Their support extends beyond financial contributions. They often donate pet-themed raffle and auction items for our various events, and most recently, they sponsored the 8th Annual Balls in the Ruff Golf Tournament. Their involvement in our fundraising efforts is commendable and has translated into thousands of dollars that HSTT could allocate toward saving the lives of at-risk pets regionally.

Mountain Hardware & Sports has also made it easy for the community to contribute. From hosting pet costume contests on Halloween to allowing donation banks at their registers, they’ve created accessible avenues for shoppers to support our Core Community Assistance Programs. These funds address various needs such as spay/neuter surgeries, a pet food bank, wellness clinics and financial assistance for needy pet caretakers.

In 2023, with the opening of our new second-hand store, Thrifty Tails Boutique, Mountain Hardware & Sports found yet another way to assist our community’s pets and people. They have kindly donated their excess new inventory, including everything from seasonal clothing to holiday and home decor.

Thank you, Mountain Hardware & Sports, for your unconditional support. Your commitment allows local pets to live healthier lives, while at-risk pets in other areas are being given a second chance for a happy life.

Every purchase at Mountain Hardware & Sports benefits this exceptional store and also contributes to their ongoing support for our community. It’s a true win-win for all!