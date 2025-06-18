Mountain Lotus Yoga unveils new outdoor deck and creekside dining in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Mountain Lotus Yoga is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its brand-new outdoor yoga deck and beautifully renovated creekside dining area, just in time for the sunny days of summer in downtown Truckee.

To commemorate this exciting new chapter, Mountain Lotus Yoga owner Scott Fitzmorris, General Manager Pia Nunez-Helvey, Events & Bookings Manager Kellee Rich, Director of Marketing Linda Gardner, and Studio Manager Meghan Ruiz celebrated with an official ribbon cutting and red envelope ceremony attended by officials from the Town of Truckee and Truckee Chamber of Commerce staff and board members.

Mountain Lotus ribbon cutting. Provided / Truckee Chamber

This Saturday, June 21, the community is warmly invited to Mountain Lotus Yoga for “Solstice on the Patio,” a free community celebration downtown from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10124 E Street, Truckee.

“We are so excited about the completion of our vision to create an outdoor space that offers wholesomeness through yoga, nourishing food, and a community gathering space, and the positive energy and good fortune the new space brings,” said Nunez-Helvey.

With the sound of the bubbling creek in the background, Mountain Lotus Yoga’s new outdoor deck offers a serene space for yoga, sound healing, and mindfulness. The newly enhanced creekside patio area complements this peaceful setting with delicious fresh, vegan-friendly cuisine with an Asian slant, sourced from Tahoe Food Hub.

Mountain Lotus Cafe is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A favorite on their menu is the Classic Banh Mi, a seared ginger tamari tofu patty on a Beloved Bakery baguette with house made Do Chua (pickled daikon and carrot), Sriracha aioli, cilantro, jalapeño, avocado and mixed greens. The Banh Mi is also available with cilantro honey chicken or chili garlic grass-fed beef.

The Solstice on the Patio event will be a celebration of connection, wellness, and community. Guests can look forward to:

Free outdoor yoga and sound healing sessions

Delicious bites featuring fresh, local, seasonal fare

Handcrafted elixirs, beer, and wine

Live acoustic music

Face painting and family-friendly fun

Bring your yoga mat, your friends and family, and get ready for this community celebration.