Mountain Minds Monday discussion to focus on digital disruption

Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, will host Terry Jones, who will present on the impact digital disruption is having on businesses and what can be done about it.



Jones will present during the 5 p.m., Aug. 10 virtual Mountain Minds Monday via livestream, using the Tahoe Silicon Mountain YouTube Channel.



Jones will speak on how digital disruption is growing rapidly and the impact it is having on businesses. He will highlight the top 10 technical forces of disruption, and will discuss how to make disruption your catalyst, and innovation your superpower. He will speak on how business models and innovation are created from disruption, how startups are shedding old concepts to create new models, and how to “own the edge”. His fast-paced multi-media presentation style engages audiences and will make the virtual hour fly by.



Jones is managing principal of ON Inc, a consultancy he co-founded to help companies in transition to the digital economy. He is the author of ON Innovation, and Disruption OFF, and is a sought-after keynote speaker. Jones is also the founder of Travelocity, Founding Chairman of Kayak.com, and the former Chief Information Officer of Saber Inc. He also served as the Chairman of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival and serves on several boards and as a special venture partner with General Catalyst Partners of Boston.



Join the discussion online at bit.ly/YouTubeTSM. The event will also be available on YouTube as a livestream and afterward.

Source: Tahoe Silicon Mountain