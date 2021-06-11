Mountain Minds to discuss Truckee Sanitation District: Past, present and future

Do you ever wonder what lies underneath the town of Truckee other than rock and the occasional opium cellar? According to the Truckee Sanitary District (TSD) there are over 300 miles of sewer pipes and 44 lift stations that protect the public health and environment of our mountain community.

Join Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, on Monday, June 14, to hear Blake R. Tresan the General Manager-Chief Engineer of the Truckee Sanitary District, Field Worker Kellen Babb, Board Clerk Diane Piccioli, and Administrative Specialist Vanessa Vindel, present on “The Truckee Underground.”

Disease ran rampant at the end of the 19th century in Truckee due to poor sanitation. Now thanks to the efforts of TSD, Truckee has a modern waste collection system that helps to preserve the public health and environment. The TSD team will present on the history, current operations, and future challenges associated with this essential local utility provider.

Tresan has been with TSD since 2002 and holds a Master’s Degree in Civil/Environmental Engineering from UC Davis. Babb has worked for TSD for 13 years and holds state certifications in wastewater collection systems maintenance. Piccioli and Vindel have worked for TSD for three and five years, respectively.

Please join us on Monday, June 14, at 5 p.m. online at bit.ly/YouTubeTSM. The event will be available on YouTube as a livestream and after the event. Livestream for this event starts at 5 p.m. on bit.ly/YouTubeTSM, or log onto YouTube and search for Tahoe Silicon Mountain.





The audience will be able to submit questions during the presentation.

A suggested donation of $5 will help TSM to defray the expenses of live streaming the event. Please donate at http://www.Tahoesiliconmountain.com

