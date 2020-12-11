Mountain Minds to feature efforts to restore the Truckee River watershed

A key part of life in Truckee and Tahoe is the water. Lake Tahoe, the many surrounding smaller lakes, and the rivers, including the Truckee all add to the quality of life in the Truckee Tahoe region. But did you know that the Truckee River is considered polluted by the EPA? Join Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, on Monday, Dec. 14, for a “River talk” with Sue Drake and Beth Christman of the Truckee River Watershed Council.

The Watershed Council will present on how human impact has damaged the Truckee watershed, and over the years, the watershed council has been managing projects to help reverse the damage and protect the Truckee River for the future generations to come. They will also let the audience know how they can get involved.

Drake is the Development Director for the Truckee River Watershed Council. Prior to working on protecting the Truckee River, Drake worked in ski resort management at Northstar California and as an environmental consultant and biologist focused on water quality and wildlife protection in the western states. Drake has a B.S. degree in Biological Sciences from University of Montana– Missoula.

Christman is the Director of Restoration Programs for the Truckee River Watershed Council. She has been restoring meadows and streams in the local area for over 20 years. Christman has a B.A. degree in Biology from U.C. Santa Cruz and a Ph.D. in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from Cornell University.

The discussion is happening Monday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m. online at bit.ly/YouTubeTSM. The event will be available on YouTube as a livestream and after the event. Livestream for this event starts at 5 p.m. on bit.ly/YouTubeTSM or log onto YouTube and search for Tahoe Silicon Mountain.

Source: Tahoe Silicon Mountain