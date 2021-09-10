Mountain Monday’s presentation on ‘Art, Technology, and Emotion: Techspressionism’

In March of 2021 digital art made the news when an NFT (non-fungible token) sold for over $69 million dollars. Digital art has been making an impact on the art world since the 1980s. Please join Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, on Monday, Sept. 13, where artist Colin Goldberg will present on Techspressionism. The working definition of Techspressionism is “An artistic approach in which technology is utilized as a means to express emotional experience.”

In this presentation, Goldberg will give a brief introduction to Techspressionism and how it relates to artistic movements of the past. Goldberg will also discuss Techspressionism’s evolution through the pandemic and its relationship to the concept of Social Sculpture as developed by German artist Joseph Beuys in the 1970s. He will also share his own personal development as an artist, including an overview of his oeuvre and how his involvement with technology has informed his studio practice as an artist — from the BBS scene of the 1980s through Manhattan’s Silicon Alley of the 1990s and the NFT phenomenon of today.

Goldberg was born in the Bronx, New York in 1971 to parents of Japanese and Jewish ancestry, both Ph.D. chemists. His grandmother Kimiye was an accomplished practitioner and instructor of Japanese Shodo calligraphy in Hawaii and Japan. In the 1990s the artist supported his studio practice as a freelancer in NYC advertising agencies, coding and designing some of the web’s first consumer-facing sites and launching brands such as Snapple, GOLF Magazine, and Popular Science online. Goldberg holds a BA in Studio Art from Binghamton University and an MFA in Computer Art from BGSU. He is a recipient of grants from the Pollock-Krasner Foundation and the New York State Council on the Arts.

Goldberg’s works reside in numerous private and public collections, including the permanent collections of the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center, Stony Brook University Hospital and the Islip Art Museum, as well as the Anne and Michael Spalter Digital Art Collection, one of the world’s largest private collections of early digital art.

Please join us on Monday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. online at bit.ly/YouTubeTSM. The event will be available on YouTube as a livestream and after the event. Livestream for this event starts at 5 p.m. on bit.ly/YouTubeTSM, or log onto YouTube and search for Tahoe Silicon Mountain.

The audience will be able to submit questions online during the presentation.

Source: Tahoe Silicon Mountain

Colin Goldberg

