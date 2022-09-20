Mountaineer adds microtransit service in Olympic Valley, Alpine Meadows this winter

Mountaineer is expanding its free daily service this winter.

Courtesy of Mountaineer

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Mountaineer, the service that offers free winter transportation in Olympic Valley and Alpine Meadows, will add new service routes and expand its operating schedule for the 2022-23 winter season.

For the first time, daily evening service between Olympic Valley and Alpine Meadows will be available. The service will also be available four days per week in Alpine Meadows, until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve in Olympic Valley and during WinterWonderGrass, giving residents and resort guests more options to get around the Palisades Tahoe resort community without their cars.



“For those who visit or live in Olympic Valley or Alpine Meadows, Mountaineer continues to be a popular, convenient way to get around that is good for the environment,” said Joy Doyle, Mountaineer executive director in a press release. “By adding new service options, we hope to give Mountaineer users even more incentive to leave their cars behind – whether they’re hitting the slopes, or going out for dinner, drinks or shopping.”



This winter, Mountaineer will operate its 9-passenger, dog-friendly vans equipped with ski/snowboard racks during the following operating schedule Dec. 9, 2022 through April 9, 2023:

Daily in Olympic Valley from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., with service until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and during WinterWonderGrass (March 31-April 2, 2023)

Friday through Monday and additional dates* in Alpine Meadows from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Daily between Olympic Valley and Alpine Meadows from 5-10:30 p.m.

Passengers can request rides through the Mountaineer app, which is free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Inter-valley transportation will be provided between the two Palisades Tahoe base areas by the new Base to Base Gondola, scheduled to operate daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this winter.



Placer County will continue to offer TART Connect free on-demand transportation in North Lake Tahoe this winter with Friday and Saturday service between Olympic Valley and Tahoe City, and between River Ranch and Tahoe City from 6-11 p.m. Rides can be requested through the free TART Connect app, with these routes operating between Dec. 15, 2022 and April 9, 2023.



“It’s exciting to see the adoption of micro-transit services embraced by our regions’ guests and residents, and Mountaineer, the first in the Tahoe area, continue to expand,” said Dee Byrne, Palisades Tahoe president and COO.

Since its inception in December 2018, Mountaineer has taken over 33,000 cars off the road and reduced Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) by over 54,000 miles. Learn more about Mountaineer at http://www.MountaineerTransit.org .



— Additional dates of operation within Alpine Meadows: Dec. 20-22 and Dec. 27-29, 2022, Feb. 19-23, 2023.

