Mountaineer shares 2025-26 winter operating schedule, new ways it’s improving wait times

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Mountaineer, the highly successful service that offers free, on-demand winter microtransit in Olympic Valley and Alpine Meadows, is increasing its vehicle fleet size by 15% for the upcoming winter season to improve wait times. The transit service will also maintain the same operating schedule as last winter.

“Even though Mountaineer’s cumulative average wait time is just 8 minutes, we’re adding to our fleet one vehicle in Olympic Valley and one vehicle in Alpine Meadows on Saturdays and Sundays to improve wait times and address passenger survey feedback,” said Joy Doyle, Mountaineer executive director.

In addition to more vehicles, Mountaineer Transit Company is exploring other ways to reduce wait times, including working with its service provider on enhancements to the Mountaineer app technology and evaluating opportunities to expedite the flow of its vans within the Palisades Tahoe parking areas. A Palisades Tahoe transit center passenger queueing system is also scheduled to be implemented to more efficiently match passengers with their app-assigned shuttle during high-demand periods.

Fifteen nine-passenger, dog-friendly vans equipped with ski/snowboard racks and one ADA van will operate between December 6, 2025 and April 19, 2026 as follows:

Daily in Olympic Valley from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday through Monday in Alpine Meadows from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., plus Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Dec. 24-25, 2025, Dec. 30-31, 2025, and Feb. 17-18, 2026.

Daily between Olympic Valley and Alpine Meadows from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

New Year’s Eve service until 2 a.m. within Olympic Valley, within Alpine Meadows, and between the two valleys.

Passengers can request rides through the Mountaineer app , which is a free download available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

“Our goal with Mountaineer has always been to offer a convenient service that reduces in-valley traffic congestion by getting people out of their personal vehicles,” said Mike Martin, vice president of base area operations at Palisades Tahoe and Mountaineer Transit Company board chair. “Having provided rides to more than half a million passengers to date, with some of the busiest days exceeding 2,000 passengers per day, it’s fair to say Mountaineer is well used. We’re committed to continuing to enhance service and by adding capacity this winter, we aim to reduce wait times.”

Daily daytime inter-valley transportation will continue to be provided by Palisades Tahoe between the two base areas by the Base to Base Gondola. When conditions prohibit the Base to Base Gondola from operating, use the Resort Shuttle . Click for more information.

Placer County’s TART Connect free on-demand microtransit service can be used to travel between Olympic Valley and River Ranch to North Lake Tahoe, including Tahoe City and the west shore daily during TART Connect’s winter operating season. Beginning Dec. 11, 2025, TART Connect will operate from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Request these rides through the free TART Connect app.

Mountaineer was created to reduce winter season traffic congestion and improve the guest experience. Since 2018, the service has provided nearly 250,000 rides, transported over 500,000 passengers, and removed nearly 90,000 cars from resort community roads, resulting in a reduction of Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) by more than 150,000 miles.

Learn more about Mountaineer, its achievements, and its operating schedule for the 2025-26 winter season at http://www.MountaineerTransit.org .