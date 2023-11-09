Mountainfilm on Tour returns to North Lake Tahoe for 5th year

Mountainfilm on Tour is returning to North Lake Tahoe for its 5th year with two evenings of film programming this weekend, thanks to the support of Peak Design. Alpenglow Sports, a key organizer of the event, annually handpicks a selection of culturally enriching, adventure-filled, and motivating documentary films sourced from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado.

This initiative, known as Mountainfilm on Tour, brings some of the festival’s finest films on a nationwide journey, spreading the message of positive change through the art of visual storytelling. Alpenglow has been the proud host of this event since 2018, with both nights dedicated to benefiting the Tahoe Cross Country Ski Education Association.

The first night of Mountainfilm on Tour is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Alpenglow Sports, featuring a selection of social and environmental films. The second night will follow on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Palisades Tahoe Olympic Village Events Center, with a lineup of classic adventure films, also from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are available starting at $25 and can be purchased at Is.alpenglowsports.com .

Established in 1973, Alpenglow Sports is a California Mountain Shop in Tahoe City. It provides outdoor enthusiasts with gear, local knowledge, and inspiration. The shop emphasizes community, social, and environmental responsibility to preserve Lake Tahoe’s appeal. Originally starting in Truckee, Calif., the shop transitioned to Tahoe City in 1979 under Don Fyfe’s guidance. The team’s active involvement in emerging sports and community engagement has kept Alpenglow Sports at the forefront.

The 1980s saw a surge in running, and Alpenglow Sports staff became avid runners, supporting the local running community. The shop became a trail running specialist, offering a wide selection of running shoes. Dave Nettle’s arrival in 1985 propelled climbing into the mainstream. The shop’s commitment to climbing continues, with staff members pushing boundaries. In the early 1990s, Alpenglow Sports foresaw the potential of backcountry skiing and introduced early Dynafit gear. Today, the shop remains devoted to backcountry skiing and splitboarding.

Alpenglow Sports leads in Nordic skiing, offering expertise and hosting the Alpenglow 10/20K Freestyle race. Beyond gear sales, the shop prioritizes community service, organizing events that raise substantial funds for local non-profits. Alpenglow has evolved beyond its original role as a sports shop, now serving as a unifying hub for people.

Mountainfilm on Tour is a “celebration of the indomitable human spirit,” Brendan Madigan, current owner of Alpenglow Sports, said.

Madigan joined the shop in 2003 after college and a soccer stint in the Netherlands. Mentored by Alpenglow veterans, he learned the importance of early mountain excursions. Madigan organizes events like the Alpenglow Mountain Festival and Winter Speaker Series. Building something meaningful at Alpenglow is his passion.

The event features a collection of adventure-oriented films, each ranging from 5 to 25 minutes in length, covering a wide range of activities including mountain biking, mountaineering, skiing, and kayaking. These documentaries are rooted in the world of adventure sports, showcasing not only the physical feats but also the personal narratives that make them highly relatable.

One film, “High Road,” chronicles the journey of an adaptive mountain biker who overcame the loss of a leg to cancer. Taken under the wing of a professional adaptive athlete and Olympian, the story is a celebration of the sheer exhilaration and joy of mountain biking.

Learn more at https://www.alpenglowsports.com/mountain-film-on-tour/.