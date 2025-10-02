Mountainfilm on Tour returns to North Lake Tahoe for 7th annual screening

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Alpenglow Sports is announcing their seventh annual screening of Mountainfilm on Tour North Lake Tahoe . The two-night programming, from November 7th-8th, 2025, will feature films that are thought-provoking, educational, and awe inspiring as they relate to themes including adventure, social justice, environment and the human spirit. Both nights will benefit the Tahoe Backcountry Alliance .

Using the power of film, art and ideas, Mountainfilm inspires audiences to create a better world. Held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado, the Mountainfilm festival is the longest running documentary film festival in the United States. Since 1979, Mountainfilm has brought together a community of filmmakers and change makers, showcasing documentary films that celebrate adventure, activism, social justice, environment and indomitable spirit.

As ardent supporters of Mountainfilm’s mission, the Alpenglow Sports team travels to Telluride each May to take in the festival, meet these changemakers, and select a compelling batch of films to bring back to North Lake each fall. Mountainfilm on Tour takes some of the best films from the festival on the road to share the sentiment of changing the world through visual storytelling with the rest of America.

From events manager, Stefanie Pyatt, “Our car ride home from Mountainfilm in Telluride was filled with nonstop chatter as our team discussed films, quotes, moments, and learnings from the weekend. We were engaging with the event long after being there. These films live on in the pieces that you take from them, the conversations that they spark, and the communal bonding that comes from listening, sharing, and growing together. We are honored to bring that experience to Tahoe to share with our community.”

In recent years, the team at Alpenglow Sports identified another aspect of their experience at Mountainfilm that they wanted to bring to North Lake Tahoe, in addition to the moving films they saw: hosting multiple nights of films in different venues. As such, they organized two distinct nights of programming and occasions for our community to engage with the films and each other.

The two-night film series begins on Friday Nov. 7, with an intimate 100-person showing at Alpenglow Sports in Tahoe City. This evening is focused on showcasing films that highlight some of the most pressing environmental, political, social justice, and cultural issues facing our global community. Told from diverse perspectives and voices, these films offer powerful lenses through which we can all learn from and engage with the stories being shared.

The ultimate goal of this intimate and emotionally moving evening is to build a stronger community by inspiring discussion and fostering unity. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the films start at 7 p.m. There will be a complimentary dinner available from MOGROG Rotisserie, that is included in the ticket price. Additionally, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available to purchase, and all proceeds from these sales will benefit the nonprofit beneficiary of the evening, the Tahoe Backcountry Alliance.

Mountainfilm on Tour North Lake Tahoe continues for a second night, on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Palisades Tahoe Olympic Village Event Center. This evening will showcase primarily adventure packed films that aim to inspire local athletes to chase their own mountain dreams, a goal similar to that of Alpenglow Sport’s 20-year-old Winter Speaker Series . While all of the films share a common adventure component, they also weave in themes of simply being human — resilience, perseverance, community, exploration, love of nature, and passion.

In addition to the event itself, representatives from popular adventure, ski, and climbing brands will be in attendance for a festival-type atmosphere. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy an evening of fun, games, and dinner before the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be available for purchase, courtesy of MOGROG Rotisserie. There will be a great giveaway with prizes generously donated from the brands in attendance, all to benefit the local nonprofit, the Tahoe Backcountry Alliance.

Drink sales from both nights, along with giveaway ticket sales from Saturday, will go directly to supporting the Tahoe Backcountry Alliance. Tahoe Backcountry Alliance is a partner and advocate for increasing human-powered backcountry access for everyone. They serve as a voice for backcountry skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers, and others who rely on public lands, especially in winter. Tahoe Backcountry Alliance emphasizes sustainable access, safety, stewardship, and inclusivity (making sure people who might not normally get access can do so).

This is a family-friendly event! Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour are required for entry, and are available for presale on Alpenglow’s website HERE . For Friday evening, pre-sale tickets are $30, with an increase to $35 at the door. For Saturday evening, pre-sale tickets are $23 for adults, and $12.50 for children 12 and under. Tickets will also be available on the evening of the event with an increase in price to $26 and $15 respectively. A combo ticket for both nights is also available for $50 online. All tickets are non-refundable.