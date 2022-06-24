MS Dixie II crew rescues jet skiers in danger of drowning

The MS Dixie II crew recently helped rescue jet skiers who had fallen off their watercraft.

Provided

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Two jet skiers in danger of drowning in Lake Tahoe owe their rescue to crew members of the MS Dixie II who pulled them from the water.

On Thursday, June 16, shortly after 6 p.m., a jet ski holding two people tipped over, dumping the riders into the lake. According to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District rescue report, the two passengers were unable to get back onto the jet ski and it started drifting away from them.

The crew on the Dixie saw the people bobbing in the water and the captain and crew members quickly went into action to pull them from the water.

According to a passenger on the Dixie that day, they were in the water for 45 minutes before being rescued.

Passengers of the Dixie cheered as the survivors were taken off the boat.

Despite Tahoe Douglas Fire personnel recommending the two go to the hospital, the survivors left against medical advice.

Dixie staff were unable to speak but in a statement, James Grant, general manager of Zephyr Cove Resort & Lake Tahoe Adventures/Lake Tahoe Cruises said, “We were happy to be able to assist the [person] safely.”