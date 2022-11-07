Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe plans to start spinning lifts Friday

A view last year from the summit of Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe plans to take advantage of the expected snow and be the first resort in the region to open this season and plans to start spinning chair lifts on Friday, Nov. 11.

The National Weather Service is calling for 2 to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet and a winter weather warning is in effect through 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.

“It’s fantastic to see the storm door opening in a big way right now,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe marketing director. “The significant snowfall that’s expected, paired with cold temperatures and our robust snowmaking system is going to allow us to get even more terrain open quickly.”

For opening weekend, top-to-bottom skiing and riding will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday from the resort’s main lodge. Lifts planned to operate include the Northwest Express and the Wizard beginner lifts offering access to most of the beginner, intermediate and some advanced terrain on the main lodge side of the mountain.

All parking will be at the Main Lodge, and services will include the Lodgepole Cafe, Timbers Bar, Tuning Center and Rental Shop, with season lease pick-up available. The Lodge will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All ski school lessons will begin Nov. 19.

The resort will be closed mid-week, Nov. 14-18, for finish work on the new Lakeview Express chairlift, and reopen for daily operations for the 2022-23 winter season on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will soon open its new Lakeview zone, a $7.5 million on-mountain expansion that will enhance and change the way skiers and riders experience the mountain. The new Lakeview Express lift caters to low-level and intermediate skiers and snowboarders, and the new Lakeside trail offers expansive views of Lake Tahoe and is the preferred route to access the popular Around the World trail.

For more information, visit http://www.skirose.com .