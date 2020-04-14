Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe set to expand across highway

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will soon have expanded terrain on the north side of Mount Rose Highway.

Provided / Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is set to expand its terrain to include slopes on both sides of the Mount Rose Highway.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest issued Mt. Rose an expansion record of decision and environmental impact statement and supervisor Bill Dunkelberger selected Alternative 3 “because it improves the quality of the ski area’s winter sports offerings on National Forest System lands, while minimizing environmental and human impacts.”

The selected alternative amends Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe’s existing special use permit by approximately 112 acres to incorporate a portion of the Atoma area located on the north side of Nevada State Route 431, according to a press release.

This alternative allows the ski resort to build a two-stage chairlift, 11 new ski trails, and a skier bridge across the highway to connect the main ski area to the new terrain; a water pipeline to provide new snowmaking coverage; and a five million gallon water tank to support snowmaking.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“We are excited to be able to start moving forward on Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe’s Atoma Area Expansion Project,” said Mt. Rose Marketing Director Mike Pierce in the release. “This project will provide locals an enhanced winter recreation opportunity as well as transform Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe into a key destination attraction.”

“The Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe’s Atoma Area Expansion Project aligns with the direction of the forest’s land and resource management plan to provide diverse recreational opportunities for this area,” Dunkelberger said. “I chose Alternative 3, because the two-stage chair lift system and skier bridge reduces potential safety risks to both motorists and skiers.”

A Forest Plan Amendment is also a part of Alternative 3. It restricts any future development of commercial uses on approximately 3,446 acres of NFS lands in the area known as Galena Land Exchange with the exception of the 112-acre Atoma and 168-acre Chutes areas.

“Friends of Mt. Rose and all who love our mountains will be celebrating the Forest Plan Protection part of the decision,” said Friends of Mt. Rose spokesperson Rose Strickland. “The Carson Range is traditionally valued for hiking, camping, mountain biking, birding, backcountry skiing as well as for our watershed. We thank all who helped along the way in this successful 30-plus year community campaign.”

In addition, this alternative addresses impacts to white bark pine, a candidate species under the Endangered Species Act, by reducing the footprint of the water storage tank, and avoids impacts to wetlands and perennial streams by focusing trails in the Atoma area on existing road alignments and in natural openings.

The ROD and E?IS can be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=41487.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication to the Sierra Sun.