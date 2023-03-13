Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe staying open late on Fridays for rest of season

Mt. Rose plans to stay open late on Fridays for the rest of the season.

Provided/Mt Rose Ski Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will make the most of daylight savings time and historic snowfall by staying open late on Fridays for the rest of the season, resort officials announced Monday.

“Open Late Fridays” begins this Friday, March 17, where selected lifts and services will stay open until 6 p.m., an extra two hours after normal closing “to give skiers and riders the opportunity to take ‘bonus runs’ this spring,” the resort said in a news release.

The $59 “Ski G.I.F.” Friday Daily Special discounted lift ticket after noon makes Fridays even more special with the later skiing and snowboarding.

The Lakeview Express, Wizard and Magic lifts will stay open late, along with the main lodge, including the Timbers Bar and the resort’s retail store.

“We’ve had an incredible season so far, and strong storms have set us up with deep snow and mid-winter conditions for skiing and riding this spring,” said Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe’s Director of Marketing Mike Pierce. “We’re committed to offering exceptional value, and by staying open late on Fridays, we’re giving our guests even more opportunities to get some turns in and enjoy the snow.”

Mt. Rose has received more than 550 inches of snow so far this season and long-range forecasts indicate snow is likely to continue to fall throughout the month.

This spring, the resort is offering the ability to upgrade a lift ticket to a DoubleDown Season Pass which is valid for the rest of this season plus all of next. Some restrictions apply.

For more information, visit http://www.skirose.com .