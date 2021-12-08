Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe to open Friday

RENO – Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced it will open for the season on Friday (Dec. 10) for skiing and snowboarding.

Top to bottom skiing and snowboarding will be available starting at 9 a.m. from the Main Lodge. The Northwest Express lift is scheduled to operate serving intermediate and advanced terrain only. Open trails will include Upper Northwest Passage down through the Kit Carson Bowl. Beginner terrain is not currently available.

Thanks to continued investments that have expanded the resort’s already robust snowmaking system, the shift to colder temperatures will allow Mt. Rose to take advantage of the conditions to make snow and get the season underway.

“Early season operations and a strong commitment to offering superior quality snow surfaces all season long continue to be among our top priorities,” said Mike Pierce, director of marketing at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. “At 8,260 feet, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has the highest base area elevation in the region, and our snowmaking team really knows how to take advantage of it. As conditions permit, and as winter weather starts to arrive, we’ll continue to make snow at every opportunity and get more terrain open.”

The Lodgepole Café and Timbers Bar will also be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. All parking will be at the Main Lodge. Ski school instruction and equipment rentals will not be available, but will be offered as open terrain increases.





For more information about resort services, conditions, or to purchase a lift ticket or season pass, visit http://www.skirose.com .

Source: Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe