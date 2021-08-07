Murder charges filed in 2019 death of South Tahoe man
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Murder charges have been filed in the 2019 death of a South Lake Tahoe man.
The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Alan Isaias Martinez-Perez, 24, for the Dec. 15, 2019 death of Jorge Campos, 61, officials announced Thursday.
The South Lake Tahoe Police Department also arrested Shannon Cecilia Simpson for being an accessory to the murder after the fact, said a press release.
The arrests were the culmination of a 20-month long investigation by both agencies.
South Lake Tahoe Police on Dec. 16, 2019, responded to a call on the 1000 block of Lodi Avenue and discovered Campos dead in his home.
Authorities at that time believed there was no foul play and planned to wait for the autopsy to learn the cause of death.
On Dec. 17, the Sacramento County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and found blood loss resulting from blunt force trauma, leading SLTPD to open a murder investigation.
Both defendants are due to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in El Dorado County Superior Court in South Lake Tahoe.
If anyone has information about this case, South Lake Tahoe Police can be contacted at 530-542-6100.
The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Murder charges filed in 2019 death of South Tahoe man
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Murder charges have been filed in the 2019 death of a South Lake Tahoe man.