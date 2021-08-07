Murder charges filed in 2019 death of South Tahoe man

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Murder charges have been filed in the 2019 death of a South Lake Tahoe man.

Alan Isaias Martinez-Perez



The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Alan Isaias Martinez-Perez, 24, for the Dec. 15, 2019 death of Jorge Campos, 61, officials announced Thursday.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department also arrested Shannon Cecilia Simpson for being an accessory to the murder after the fact, said a press release.

Shannon Cecilia Simpson



The arrests were the culmination of a 20-month long investigation by both agencies.

South Lake Tahoe Police on Dec. 16, 2019, responded to a call on the 1000 block of Lodi Avenue and discovered Campos dead in his home.

Authorities at that time believed there was no foul play and planned to wait for the autopsy to learn the cause of death.

On Dec. 17, the Sacramento County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and found blood loss resulting from blunt force trauma, leading SLTPD to open a murder investigation .

Both defendants are due to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in El Dorado County Superior Court in South Lake Tahoe.

If anyone has information about this case, South Lake Tahoe Police can be contacted at 530-542-6100.

