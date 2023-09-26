Music in the Park to celebrate women during Oct. 4 concert

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Truckee School of Music has collaborated with Truckee-Donner Recreation & Parks District to bring free live music to downtown Truckee throughout the fall featuring the community’s most talented local musicians and artists.

“The Music in The Park Downtown concerts are an extension of the popular Music in The Park summer concert series. It’s an opportunity for locals and visitors to gather, experience free live music, and celebrate community. Additionally, we expect that bringing music to downtown during the slower fall months will benefit local businesses with increased foot traffic. It’s a win-win for our community,” said Ben Martin, Executive Director of Tahoe Truckee School of Music.

The free concerts are held every other Wednesday on the outdoor stage at Community Arts Center at 10046 Church St.

The next concert, on Oct. 4, will be a celebration of women in music. It will featured Steel Sparrows and other budding musicians.