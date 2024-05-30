Music on the Beach brings the party

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – Get ready to kick off the summer in epic fashion, Tahoe style!

The North Tahoe Business Association’s 18th Annual Music on the Beach concert series is back, and it promises to be the ultimate soundtrack to those sun-drenched Friday nights on the stunning shores of Kings Beach.

The North Tahoe Business Association’s 18th Annual Music on the Beach concert series begins June 14. Ryan Salm Photography

From June 14 through Aug. 30 (excluding Aug. 9), this community tradition will transform the Kings Beach State Recreation Area into a vibrant celebration of live music and dancing under the stars.

As the warm summer nights roll in, locals and visitors will gather on the beach to experience an incredible lineup of talented artists spanning genres from funk and reggae to bluegrass and indie rock.

With free admission and performances kicking off at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays, Music on the Beach is the perfect way to transition from the workweek into weekend bliss.

NTBA is a non-profit that works to improve and enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in Carnelian Bay, Tahoe Vista, Kings Beach, and Crystal Bay. It is looking for event volunteers. To sign up, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfaF4mgdvQtdxmmX7jzeIA-Tgg1Yh41y0PdLkMVWtmVd0YIfA/viewform

“Come one, come all,” Reilly said. “We want everyone there regardless.”

To donate, go to https://northtahoebusiness.org/music-on-the-beach/

The festivities will kick off on June 14 with the soulful stylings of Marty O’Reilly, whose genre-defying Americana sound will have you swaying to his gritty, electrified melodies. Want to groove to some irresistible funk and soul? Don’t miss the dynamic seven-piece ensemble Mescalito on June 21, bringing their mountain rock vibes straight from South Lake Tahoe. (https://www.mescalitomusic.com/ )

As the summer rolls on, prepare for an eclectic mix of acts that will keep the party strong. Indie groove sensations Blü Egyptian (https://www.bluegyptianband.com/ ) will bring their explosive fusion of bluegrass, funk, and reggae on June 28, while the upbeat reggae rockers Lumanation (https://www.lumanationmusic.com/ ) are sure to ignite some positive vibes on July 5.

For those who appreciate the finer things in life, like impeccable bluegrass picking, please mark your calendars for July 12 when Broken Compass Bluegrass (https://www.brokencompassbluegrass.com/ ) takes the stage with their tight arrangements and distinguished songwriting.

The summer jams keep flowing with appearances from the funk-fueled GrooveSession (https://www.groovesessionmusic.com/ ) on July 19.

“This is a coming of age of a great band who have earned their stripes the ol’ fashion way, touring and bringing their music and amazing talent to the people”, said musician and producer John Avila on GrooveSession’s website. “Now, the new album by GrooveSession speaks the truth about love, life, and living the good times!”

The summertime Kings Beach concert series is most Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Ryan Salm Photography

The high-energy Boot Juice (https://www.bootjuicejams.com/ ) will perform on July 25, and the humble slice of Americana that is Matt Axton & Badmoon (https://mattaxton.com/ ) on Aug. 2.

“I like to try and ride the line in between this Country Bumpkin and this Music Master, pulling inspiration from every life journey, whether it’s the simple joy of fresh air on a beautiful mountain day or the grind of a packed overnight ride to the next gig,” Axton said. “Having a song connect and bring a smile or a tear to the face of a new friend is about as close to magic as I have found in this life.”

As the series winds down, prepare for a musical tour de force with performances by the mischievous alt-gypsy swing septet Sneaky Creatures (https://www.sneakycreatures.com/ ) on August 16, the cosmic mountain melodies of Wolf Jett (https://www.wolfjett.com/ ) on August 23, and the Latin Circus Funk extravaganza that is Bicicletas Por La Paz (https://www.bicicletasporlapaz.com/ ) on Aug. 30.

But the Music on the Beach experience extends far beyond the stellar lineups. This year’s series will honor the beloved Pam, whose dedication to music and community was instrumental in the event’s creation and growth.

As attendees sway to the rhythms, they’ll keep her spirit alive through the very thing she loved most, bringing people together through song.

In addition to the incredible live performances, festival-goers can look forward to sipping cold brews from Alibi Ale Works and wine from Truckee River Winery, and indulging in delectable bites from local food vendors. With a lively beach atmosphere and those breathtaking North Lake Tahoe sunsets as the backdrop, it’s a recipe for an unforgettable summer night.

So, whether you’re a long-time local or a first-time visitor, mark your calendars and join the North Tahoe Business Association for this iconic summer celebration.

For more information on the full lineup and event details, visit https://northtahoebusiness.org/music-on-the-beach/

Get ready to dance, sing, and create lasting memories under the stars, this is summer in Tahoe at its finest!