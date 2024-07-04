My Hometown Heroes teams up with Barracuda Championship for 2024 fundraiser

TRUCKEE, Calif. – My Hometown Heroes is partnering with the Barracuda Championship for the 2024 Chip for Charity program. From July 18 to 21, supporters can help young adult cancer survivors pursue higher education by purchasing tickets to the Barracuda Championship PGA TOUR Golf Tournament. Half of each ticket purchase will be donated to My Hometown Heroes, and children under 15 get in free with a ticketed adult. Every ticket purchase also enters buyers into a drawing for exciting prizes, including a foursome at Old Greenwood Golf Course. Tickets are available at barracudachampionship.ticketspice.com/barracuda-championship-chip-in-for-charity .

My Hometown Heroes provides scholarships to young adults who have triumphed over cancer and are striving to achieve their educational goals.

“Our mission is to financially assist and honor these resilient individuals as they pursue college degrees,” said Danny Heinsohn, founder and executive director of My Hometown Heroes. “We recognize the profound emotional and financial challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis, and we believe no one should face these hurdles alone.”

Cancer affects over 77,000 young adults between the ages of 15 and 39 each year in the U.S., making this group one of the most underserved. Education is a key factor in creating better futures for these individuals, yet many are burdened by student debt. My Hometown Heroes aims to alleviate these financial pressures by providing scholarships and fostering a supportive community.

Since 2011, My Hometown Heroes has awarded over 250 scholarships, each ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, to young adult cancer survivors across the nation. The impact of these scholarships goes beyond financial relief, offering hope and encouragement to recipients as they navigate their educational paths and rebuild their lives.

Supporting My Hometown Heroes by purchasing tickets for the Barracuda Championship will make a difference in the lives of young adult cancer survivors.