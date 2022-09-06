Name change for League of Women Voters; Constitution Challenge next month

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The local chapter of the League of Women Voters recently announced it has dropped the “Western” in the title.

The official name is now The League of Women Voters of Nevada County.

The group said in a news release that the name change is an effort to be more inclusive of all county residents, and it will be reaching out to potential members in Truckee and east county to expand membership.

“When I first became president last year I asked why we were limiting ourselves as the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County. Our board agreed, and we have spent the better part of the last year working toward this goal,” said League President Fran Cole.

The name change was approved by both the state and national leagues in recent months, and officially given the thumbs up by our members at our annual meeting in May.

We welcome all residents of east county to join our non-partisan organization dedicated to protecting and expanding voting rights, empowering an informed citizenry and ensuring everyone is represented in our democracy.

For more information, email president@lwvwnc.org.

Constitutional Challenge takes place Oct. 21

After a long COVID hiatus, the League of Women Voters of Nevada County will hold its Constitutional Challenge fundraiser from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley.

Tables of eight will compete against each other to answer questions about the U.S. Constitution, American history, political figures and how the government works.There will also be special guests, entertainment, refreshments and prizes.

Participants can join as a team or as an individual. Those who show up in American history period costumes get extra credit. Tickets are $60 each. There are a limited number of seats available for spectators at $25 each.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3PPofhl .

Interested sponsors should email president@lwvnevadacounty.org .