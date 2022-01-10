Natalie Adona announces run for clerk-recorder

Natalie Adona has announced that she will run for Nevada County clerk-recorder in the upcoming June 7 statewide direct primary election.

Adona in a news release said she is running because she believes she has the experience, the knowledge, the dedication, and the passion needed to fulfill the functions of this important office.

Greg Diaz is the current clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.

“Now, it is time for me to step aside as we welcome a new generation of leaders to carry out the essential duties of protecting our vital documents and ensuring the integrity of our elections,” Diaz said Friday in an email. “I endorse our talented and very capable assistant clerk-recorder, Natalie Adona, as Natalie will be a candidate for Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters. Natalie Adona is a true nonpartisan professional with years of experience in elections and years of demonstrating her dedication, passion and integrity.”

Adona said the Nevada County clerk-recorder is the custodian of vital records, provides recordation services, and serves as the registrar of voters. The essential services the office provides give support to Nevada County’s citizens whenever there are major life changes like the birth of a child, marriage, buying a home, and death. The clerk-recorder also ensures that the right to vote is protected under the fullest extent of the law and fosters trust in elections through transparency, efficiency, and continued voter education.

As the next county clerk-recorder, Adona said she can offer her depth of experience, breadth of knowledge, and dedication to the mission to serve Nevada County’s citizens. She’s served as the assistant county clerk-recorder since October 2019. Since joining the Nevada County team, she’s rebuilt and deepened the Elections Department’s vote center worker training program, launched a pilot program to modernize election management systems, represented this county’s interests in modernizing elections via the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials’ (CACEO) Legislative Committee, and obtained state reimbursements totaling over $750,000, all of which were deposited in the county General Fund.

She’s also a recognized leader in elections at the state and national level. She’s the co-chair of the California State Ballot Design Advisory Committee, the chair of the CACEO Constitution and Bylaws Committee, a member of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Elections Task Force, and an advisory board member of the Election Official Legal Defense Network. Using her early experience training poll workers in California as a basis for her work, she led elections research, strategy, and learning for Democracy Fund, a private philanthropy based in Washington, D.C. During her tenure at Democracy Fund, she co-authored Understanding the Voter Experience and Stewards of Democracy, helped to build the organization’s philanthropic giving strategy, and fostered the creation of the election sciences network.

Adona said that now more than ever, Nevada County and the people of California need experienced, nonpartisan local leaders who act with integrity, are dedicated to protecting our democracy, and employ a citizen-centric approach to government administration. For her, this means being a responsible steward of taxpayer money, nurturing a knowledgable staff of dedicated public servants, and working in service of this wonderful and caring community.

Adona said she will do everything in her power to serve Nevada County with distinction and ensure that all citizens get the recordation, elections, and other services that they need and that the office provides.

On a more personal note, Adona said she’s come to love Nevada County and humbly asks voters to allow her to continue living here and serving the community. This county has some of the best in life to offer and some of the friendliest people anywhere in California. She said she’s constantly amazed by how engaged and caring everyone is, and that it makes working and living here truly joyful.

Adona asks people to consider donating, volunteering, and voting for her in the June 7 primary. To learn more, visit https://natalie4clerkrecorder.wordpress.com .

Source: Natalie Adona